Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,053 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ORIX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

IX stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.