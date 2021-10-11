Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NPSNY opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. Naspers has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

