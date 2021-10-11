Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 85 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

