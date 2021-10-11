Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 441,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.