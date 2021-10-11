Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,472,666 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

