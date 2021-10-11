Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

