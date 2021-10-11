MXC Market Cap Tops $115.33 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. MXC has a total market cap of $115.33 million and $14.78 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00502125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.16 or 0.01052367 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

