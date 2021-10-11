Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Truist from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

