MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.50.

TSE:MTY opened at C$65.23 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.42.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

