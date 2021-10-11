Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.07

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 4217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,001,000. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

