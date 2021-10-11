MovieBloc Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.93 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $72.54 million and approximately $42.93 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,583,319,394 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

