Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Reaches $24.34 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $626,904.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

