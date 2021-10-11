Morgan Stanley Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.65.

FIVE stock opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

