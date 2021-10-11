Morgan Stanley Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.