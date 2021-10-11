Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 197,956.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.69.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

