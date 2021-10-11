Morgan Stanley Has $190,000 Stock Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of ContraFect worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter worth $337,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.88. 40,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,554. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.