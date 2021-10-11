Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $241.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

