Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,600 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 6.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.46% of Trex worth $54,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.14. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

