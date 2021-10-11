Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in XPEL were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 262.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $1,341,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,572,345. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,519. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

