Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Invests $278,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,360.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

