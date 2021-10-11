Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 15,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of CyberArk Software worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.86.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.49. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,989. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

