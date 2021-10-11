Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 271,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28,705.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX opened at $38.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.