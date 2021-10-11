Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $43.22 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

