Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,947,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

