Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Perficient by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $120.88 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $124.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

