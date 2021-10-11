Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

