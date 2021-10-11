Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.