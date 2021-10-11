Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MCRI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

