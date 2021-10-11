MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £200.20 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson purchased 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £200.20 ($261.56).

James Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51).

On Monday, September 6th, James Thomson acquired 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £193.66 ($253.02).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £431.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

