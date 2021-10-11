Mizuho Cuts Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $510.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $530.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TCEHY has been the topic of several other reports. Erste Group cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.51.

TCEHY opened at $63.19 on Monday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $606.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Tencent had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

