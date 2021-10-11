Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw Acquires 35,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw acquired 35,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,596,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,021,948.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Doug Ramshaw purchased 6,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$3,720.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Doug Ramshaw purchased 10,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

Shares of CVE MAI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.51. The company had a trading volume of 170,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,656. Minera Alamos Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.39 million and a PE ratio of -72.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

