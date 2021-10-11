MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 676,825 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay acquired 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

