Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.82

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 7049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

