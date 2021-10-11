Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 9.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 10,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 291,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

