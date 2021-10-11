Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Up to $98.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $102.19. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

