Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Up to $98.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $102.19. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
