Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDP. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter valued at $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

