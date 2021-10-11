Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

