Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,806.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00318868 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011781 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

