MCO (MCO) Price Up 43.2% This Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One MCO coin can now be bought for $9.67 or 0.00016858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MCO has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $152.67 million and approximately $858,327.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00205129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00095647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

