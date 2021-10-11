MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $739,032.59 and $49,706.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,695.70 or 0.99985026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.00332159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00249737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.00555974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011169 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.