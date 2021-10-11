Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,849 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.58% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $79,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

