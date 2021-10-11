Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $107.31 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,851,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LFST shares. William Blair started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

