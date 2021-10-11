Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $90.97 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.30% of Mattel worth $90,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

