Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 5,696 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $85,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ARE opened at $192.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $188.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

