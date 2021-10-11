Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 23,307 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.84% of Encore Capital Group worth $69,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

