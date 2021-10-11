Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $74,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

