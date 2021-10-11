Martin Currie Ltd. Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,261,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,890,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.64% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

