Martin Currie Ltd. Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 3.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $88,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,383. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.