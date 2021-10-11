Martin Currie Ltd. Buys New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,112,000. Teradyne accounts for approximately 0.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.09% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

