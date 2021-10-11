Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $269.77 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.